CCFD back at Villa del Sol working to control another active fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating a possible fire that broke out on North Beach at Villa Del Sol Condominiums, located at 3938 Surfside Blvd.

Chief Billy Belyue told KRIS 6 Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott that the call came in about the fire after 2 p.m. on Friday. When crews arrived, they were able to locate the fire.

Heavy smoke was initially found between the first and the second floor near the property’s front office. Belyue added there was no work being done on those particular floors, so it’s unclear how the fire started.

CCFD confirmed the fire started in Building 1, which was a different building from the one that caught fire a couple weeks ago.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Investigator Chief Randy Paige, the property did not have working fire alarms during the fire several weeks ago.

As a result, Villa Del Sol has been placed on fire watch, which has been mandated by the Fire Marshal. This means the property has multiple people assigned to monitor and document any potential emergencies. They are required to be on site 24/7 and report concerns to the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Belyue said one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the fire. He was not taken to the hospital for treatment and is doing fine.

No one else was hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. The first fire that broke out on August 12 is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more information.