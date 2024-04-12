CC Parks and Rec Department hosting job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will host a job fair on Saturday, April 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lindale Recreation Center, located at 3133 Swantner Dr.
City officials say there are over 130 part-time summer positions along with over 40 permanent positions available.
"Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications. Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews for most positions," said city officials.
All job applicants under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present.
Applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.
For full job descriptions with duties, go to the City Jobs website or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 361-826-3460.
Positions available include:
- Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
- Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
- After-Hour Kid Power After School Program Staff (Age 18 and older)
- Senior Recreation Leader (Age 18 and older)
- Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)
- Kitchen Worker (Full time; Age 18 and older)
Job seekers must provide:
- Picture Identification
- Proof of education (High School Diploma or G.E.D.)
- Social Security card or work card
- Résumé (Optional)