CC Parks and Rec Department hosting job fair

Posted at 6:13 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 19:13:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will host a job fair on Saturday, April 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lindale Recreation Center, located at 3133 Swantner Dr.

City officials say there are over 130 part-time summer positions along with over 40 permanent positions available.

"Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications. Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews for most positions," said city officials.

All job applicants under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present.

Applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.

For full job descriptions with duties, go to the City Jobs website or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 361-826-3460.

Positions available include:

  • Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
  • Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
  • After-Hour Kid Power After School Program Staff (Age 18 and older)
  • Senior Recreation Leader (Age 18 and older)
  • Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)
  • Kitchen Worker (Full time; Age 18 and older)

Job seekers must provide:

  • Picture Identification
  • Proof of education (High School Diploma or G.E.D.)
  • Social Security card or work card
  • Résumé (Optional)

