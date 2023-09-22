CC Movie Nights returns for its fourth season at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coming to a Double-A baseball field near you, Whataburger Field presents, CC Movie Nights!

That's right, the big screen has returned to the Ballpark by the Bay for its fourth consecutive season to give you the movies you want to see for FREE!



October 7 - “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” October 14 - “Top Gun Maverick”

- “Top Gun Maverick” October 21 - “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” October 26 - “DC League of Super Pets”

All show times start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Seating is open in the Whataburger Field outfield and seating bowl.

Ballpark food and drinks will be available for purchase.

CC Movie Nights pairs with two events also taking place at Whataburger Field. The Ballpark by the Bay plays host to the inaugural Corpus Christi Hooks Food Truck Market on Saturday, October 14 while Halloween with the Hooks is set for Thursday, October 26. Additional information regarding these events will be released at a later date.

For more information, visit the CC Movie Nights page.