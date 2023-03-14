Watch Now
Caught on Tape: Animal cruelty at West Guth Park

Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 13, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A trip to cover a story at West Guth Park turned into an entirely different story Monday afternoon.

As our photojournalist was at the park covering a story about the duck pond he noticed a group of people grabbing the geese by the neck.

The video shows a woman first feeding the geese when all of a sudden she grabs one by the neck and then grabs another.

The geese are clearly trying to get away but can’t.

Moments later, a child is seen with his hands wrapped around a goose’s neck while standing over it.

Our photojournalist called the police. When the officers arrived they watched our video and told us they were pursuing animal cruelty charges.

