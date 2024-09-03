Catholic relic to make stop at Most Precious Blood Parish Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most Preciouse Blood Catholic Church will host a special piece of history and one of the highest objects of religious significance the Christian Church holds dear. A first-class relic (bone fragment) of Blessed Michael McGivney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus, will visit the church, located at 3502 Saratoga Boulevard, on Wednesday for veneration from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm followed by Mass at 6:00 pm.

The first-class relic is part of a five-day pilgrimage through five Texas dioceses with stops including veneration of the relic followed by Mass and an initiation ceremony for new Knights of Columbus members.

The Knights of Columbus was founded in New Haven, Connecticut by a young parish priest in 1882, the Blessed Michael McGiveny. The Knights of Columbus served the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community and has grown into the world's premier Catholic men's organization with more than 2.1 million members in over 16,800 councils.

