CASA of the Coastal Bend provides resources to children in foster care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As students head back to school, children in foster care may not have access to the necessary items needed in order to succeed.

CASA of the Coastal Bend specializes in helping families of the community with children in foster care. The non-profit organization is cultivated by court appointed special advocates that focus on bringing a consistent presence in a child's life during the process of their case.

With more than 100 advocates currently, CASA serves more than 400 children in foster care throughout Nueces and Aransas County.

For children in the foster care system, there are many different challenges they face in and out of the home combined with handling past experiences and traumas.

"A lot of times, they're dropped off in those homes and then the family has to figure out how to keep moving forward and meet the child's needs. CASA steps in to offer support in those ways," CASA Advocate Advisor Heather Tijerina said.

To offer the children and their families a smooth transition into the school year, CASA advocates are gathering school supplies, clothes and other items to distribute to those in need across the community. They are also collecting dozens of clear backpacks to provide for the upcoming year.

But it doesn't stop there. CASA also prioritizes building strong relationships with kids who need encouragement and sustainability.

"Children in foster care can be moved around a lot for a variety of reasons," Tijerina said. "Their CASA is able to be a consistent support in their lives when things happen unexpectedly."

Unfortunately, some of the resources provided to foster families may not always be enough to fully maintain the needs of every child in the home. That's where CASA steps in.

Through partnerships with other organizations, CASA advocates suggest different programs and assistance to the foster parents to ensure the child's best interest. They focus on making a difference for kids in the foster care system by giving them a voice and letting them know that they matter.

The organization is in need of more volunteer advocates to help the growing number of children around our community who need support and a positive influence.

Check out their website for more details on how you can donate or sign up to be an advocate in hopes to change a child's life.

