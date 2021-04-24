CASA of the Coastal Bend held its first in-person fundraiser since COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of the Coastal Bend held a fundraiser that can help make a difference in a child's life, with a taste of Latin cuisine. The meals were hosted and served by chefs with Food Works Factory where food experts say they were glad to take part in this event.

“We’re proud to be here we’re happy to be a part of it, especially for us introducing our truck to the community this is one of the first events we get to do so we’re great that it can be done for such a noble cause,” said chef Manny Gutierrez.

Items served included Trompo de Pollo, Paella, and much more. CASA volunteers say events like these are important so that way new volunteers have the chance to meet other child advocates.

“At least I can get to meet other volunteers and talk about some ideas what they’re doing and getting together on a face to face basis rather than being on zoom calls,” said CASA volunteer Sridhar Anandula.

With in-person events, volunteers are also able to mingle and find different ways to make their child happy.

“The way I understood it and the way I see it is like, what do I do in the best interest of the kids,” said Anandula.

Plates were $10.00 and members of the organization say support can go a long way.

The community support for CASA has been tremendous all these many 30 years or so, we just really appreciate the community,” said Executive Director of CASA of the Coastal Bend Paige Hall.

To see more details on how you can benefit CASA of the Coastal Bend click here.