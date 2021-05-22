Watch
Casa De Dios delivers food to Robstown residents affected by Wednesday floods

Alexis Montalbo
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 19:54:25-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Casa De Dios handed out food to residents in Robstown on Saturday.

Members headed to the Bluebonnet subdivision to deliver boxes of food to people who were affected by flooding from Wednesday's storms; Robstown was one of the most affected Coastal Bend cities.

"It's hard to come out and buy some food at H-E-B or surrounding areas, so here we are, helping out the community, from the bottom of our hearts, God bless you all," said Jose Serna with Casa De Dios.

This event was organized by Casa De Dios, their pastor and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

