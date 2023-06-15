Carroll High School hires first black basketball coach since the 1990's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new head coach of Carroll High School’s varsity basketball team is breaking barriers and making history.

Tramaine Hancock is the new head basketball coach for the Carroll High School Tigers. According to staff members at the school, he’s the first black individual to hold the position since the 1990’s, but the road to get there was anything but easy.

“After I left Northwestern, I was trying to get overseas and play a little ball, be a professional basketball player, but that kind of didn’t work out,” Hancock said.

Hancock's love for the game was evident from an early age, and he honed his skills on the local courts. His perseverance and commitment to the sport led him to various coaching positions, where he demonstrated his skills and proved his capabilities.

It was his talent and dedication that caught the attention of one local coach who saw his potential and helped him navigate the challenges.

“I kept praying and praying, ‘what is it that I need to do for you. I want to go down the path that you want me to go down,” he said.

After a long track record of assistant coaching, the time finally came for his prayers to be answered.

“And I got my first head coaching job which was at East Chambers,” he said.

Coach Hancock’s journey from adversity to achievement is a testament to the power of resilience and true Black excellence.

“My message is with God; I can do anything," he said. "Nothing can stop me from being who he wants me to be and where I’m supposed to be."

With the new season just around the corner, his excitement has already begun.

“It’s a great year to be a tiger. Let’s go tigers. Let’s go, let’s get it, let’s get to work,” he said.

