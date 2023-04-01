Capital murder trial for Joseph Tejeda postponed

CORPUS CHRISTI, texas — Scheduling conflicts have led to another delay in the start of the capital murder trial for Joseph Tejeda.

On Friday, a status hearing was held, and Judge Manuel Banales agreed to move the trial from May 30 to the middle of August.

Tejeda is charged with capital murder in the 2016 killing of his ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood.

That same month, Wood's mother, Fallon Wood filed a missing person report.

Police found Wood's body buried in a box, covered with a white sheet and wrapped in plastic, in January 2017.

Tejeda and two other people were charged, three took plea deals and one suspect died in jail.

Senior judge Manuel Banales and Texas assistant attorney general James Hough were assigned to the Breanna Wood murder case after 105th district court judge Jack Pulcher and Nueces county district attorney Mark A. Gonzalez recused themselves from the case.

“It’s been six years since the event occurred. The court has an obligation to observe the interests of victims or the family of victims in this case and the community as well needs to have closure as far as this case is concerned,” Banales said.

As KRIS 6 News reported in Jan., Tejeda has gone through several defense attorneys and is now representedby Sam Fugate and Jimmy Granberry.

The new trial date has been postponed to Aug.21st

