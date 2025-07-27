Candy Andy, House of Blendz host school supply drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candy Andy is coming in handy this back to school season. Today, the business, in partnership with House of Blendz, held its first annual back-to-school drive.

The team put together hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies for students in the Coastal Bend.

The drive also featured several vendors and offered free haircuts to students seeking a fresh new look.

Andrew Anthony Munoz, owner of Candy Andy, told KRIS 6 that it is exciting to see students prepared and happy for their first day of school.

"I'm asking them, hey are you ready for school? And they're telling me, yeah, I can't wait to get my backpack. Tt's a fresh boost of confidence for that first day and it pushes them to go big throughout the year," Munoz said.

Students start school here in the Coastal Bend in a few weeks, with CCISD starting school August 11.

