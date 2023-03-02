Caller-Times building listed for sale with $3.1M price tag

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The historical Corpus Christi Caller-Times building located in downtown Corpus Christi is up for sale for a cool $3.1 million.

The building's roots run deep in the city's early history as it was built in 1935 in its current location at 820 North Lower Broadway Street. The building has been renovated and expanded several times through the past 80 years, with the most recent renovation in 1994 totaling $10 million for an expansion.

With technology quickly evolving, the printing of newspapers has declined in recent years. The Caller-Times felt the crunch and was forced to move its printing operation to Houston.

A commercial real estate company out of New York State listed the Caller-Times building for sale on Wednesday, with a price tag of $3.1 million.

The listing says the building will run about $40 a square foot, whereas the 81,893 sq. foot building sits on 1.88 acres.

Printing and packaging will be shifted to Houston; however, the news and advertising departments will remain in operation in Corpus Christi.

