Calallen softball championship has lasting impact on their community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let the celebration begin.

The Calallen softball team was welcomed back home with a big party on their home field. They not only come back with the schools first state softball title, but the first softball championship of any school in Corpus Christi.

“I couldn’t tell you how proud we are as a parent, and as part of the community, and alumni for Calallen, how proud we are of them,” Bert Gomez said.

Fans packed the stands, spilling out into the concourse to celebrate the Lady Cats.

For the fans, it was their moment to show the team just how much their effort and success at the state level, means to the community.

“We’ve been a part of Calallen for about 25 years," Lady Cats fan Cindy Garcia said. "So, like Coach Lentz said, having some of the older girls be part of the grunt work and seeing this as the goal finally made, is great.”

For the athletes it was their time to show appreciation to the dedicated supporters.

“It takes a lot to go out there and play and without y'all it wouldn’t be the same so thank y'all for everything,” Alaunah Almaraz, a junior on the team said.

Coach Teresa Lentz spoke to the fans afterward, thanking everyone who made the season a success. She talked about the vision she had for the program when coming in and how reaching their goal now was amazing.

Lentz said this team has done more than win, but leave an impression on the history books and the young people in the stands.

"I know there’s girls here, right now, that have that same goal and you can do it and you will do it. Not that you can, you will,” Lentz said.

Lentz said there’s a target on their back next season, but that’s the way they like it.

"It’s not going to be a "gimme," it’s not going to be easy, but I can see you guys having several years of a lot of success,” Athletic Director Steve Campbell said.

Fans had the opportunity to get on the field, get autographs from players and coaches and take a picture with the UIL 4A state championship trophy.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.