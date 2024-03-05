Calallen railroad crossing will be back on track by spring, TxDOT officials said

A damaged railroad crossing in the Calallen area is expected to be back on track by the spring.

The Union Pacific Railroad Company, along with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), are working together to fix multiple crossings across the Coastal Bend. The crossing located off I-37 and Northwest Boulevard is included on the list.

TxDOT Information Officer Rickey Dailey said in a statement that:

"The Texas Department of Transportation is participating with Union Pacific Railroad in a $688,000 initiative to improve railroad crossings at nine locations in four counties in the Coastal Bend."

Dailey said that the locations are selected annually through TXDOT’s Replanking Program. The construction schedule is determined by Union Pacific. The locations are:



I-37 west frontage road at Leopard

FM 774 at US 77 in Refugio

FM 136 at US 77 in Woodsboro

FM 1360 at US 77 in Woodsboro

FM 665 at BU 77 in Driscoll

SH 285 at US 77 in Riviera

US 77 (Voss Avenue) in Odem

FM 631 (Main Street) US 77 in Odem

FM 631 (Davis Street) at US 181 in Taft

Issues like unleveled roads and loose bolts have caused many drivers to fear their safety when traveling across the railroad crossing.

The railroad crossing at Northwest Boulevard and Leopard Street has led to several accidents, tire blowouts and vehicle damages over the years.

Longtime residents like Ron Norskow have seen these incidents firsthand.

"There have been many head-on collisions because people just don't know [about the crossing]," he said. "They hit it and they go airborne. It's a dangerous situation."

City councilman Everett Roy said that the company fixed the crossing about two months ago, but it's been a reoccurring issue.

Residents have contacted the news station to look into the matter due to confusion from residents on who to contact about the railroad.

"I've called Mr. Boone out here to do a story on this," Special bus aide Kathy Rokohl said. "Hopefully we can get somebody to listen and come out and fix it."

With good news on the horizon, drivers can cruise peacefully with their roads are a priority to get fixed.

As things materialize, KRIS 6 News keep you updated on when construction begins on the crossing.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.