Calallen ISD and Flour Bluff ISD respond to mandate issued by Nueces County

While Corpus Christi ISD and Robstown ISD are requiring masks following Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and the Nueces County Health Authority's order mandating masks in schools for the next 30 days, Calallen ISD and Flour Bluff ISD have chosen to wait until officially mandating masks on their campuses.

Calallen ISD says they will have a school board meeting on Monday, August 16, and that "an official decision regarding the mandate will be shared immediately after the meeting's conclusion."

Flour Bluff ISD says "the district is working very closely with legal counsel and local authorities to navigate this fluid situation". For now, the district says they will strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask inside their facilities for the next 30 days.

All of these decisions come as the Texas Supreme Court sided with Abbott on Sunday, blocking Dallas County's mask mandate.