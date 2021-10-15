Buying local has some restaurants thriving during supply chain issues

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your bigger retailers may be struggling with supply chain issues, but mom and pop shops are working around it.

Joel Trevino who runs Dagon Produce, said the places he distributes to are finding more success getting what they need by going local to him or other distributors.

“It’s very important for people to look for the local option," he said. "Not only from sources like me who are distributing produce directly from the farmer, but also for the restaurants too. You look for those restaurants that are doing legit farm to table produce. Ask a restaurant, 'Where's your produce coming from?' and they have an answer for you, that's the one you want to go for.”

Trevino works with places like Bellino and The Vine Juice Company, who both said they buy local as often as they can.

“Our customers appreciate when we are able to use local and we try to use it every chance we get,” said Suzanna Sudder, co-owner of The Vine Juice Company.

“I’d see it as, it’s going to be beneficial for me, but I see it more as a benefit for the Coastal Bend area and the people in the Coastal Bend area," Trevino said.

“It’s beneficial in my opinion first of all for the quality," said Francesco Inguaggiato, owner of Bellino. "The quality its better in terms of health, it’s a better product. Also because it’s a nice way for me to shop locally.”

Sometimes you pay more from local distributors, but Trevino said the seasonal availability will be there.

"And that stuff is going to be available on a regular basis," he said. "Yeah, there's no price inflation with that. It's going to be sticking around the same price."

Inguaggiato wishes there was more supply locally, sometimes, but it beats dealing with larger distributors.

“Sometimes it's two weeks out, it just depends," Sudder said. "Its been getting more and more difficult with the things happening."

Dagon produce distributes to several restaurants in the area and about 30 individuals. They sell seasonal produce baskets by a weekly or monthly subscription. You can find more information on them here.

