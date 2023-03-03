Watch Now
Busted water valve on Ocean Drive is undergoing repairs

Photo taken by Alexis Montalbo.
A water line on the 1400 block of Ocean Blvd. was hit during a utility check, repairs are underway.
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 20:09:29-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City crews are working to repair a damaged water main on the 1400 block of Ocean Dr. after a telecommunications contractor punctured the waterline on Thursday, according to staff from Corpus Christi Water (CCW).

The valves have been closed and pipe repairs are ongoing, but all southbound lanes on that section of Ocean Drive will be closed until the problem is fixed, CCW staff stated. They are hoping to have it fully repaired by Thursday night.

