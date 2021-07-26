Business booming at CCIA, outpacing national average

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Business is booming for Corpus Christi International Airport, as they report more than 30,000 travelers boarding their planes in June.

After the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available and travel restrictions were loosened, citizens nationwide got an itch for travel after hunkering down for over a year.

CCIA says they are just six percent shy of the pre-COVID-19 levels experienced in June of 2019; raising the eyebrows of the airlines that serve the airport, as CCIA's recovery is outpacing the national average. One major signifier is that flights are arriving and departing with very few or no empty seats.

“We are glad to be on the radar of airlines for all the right reasons...we can’t say enough about the loyalty that members of our community are showing as they choose to fly CCIA,” said Kevin Smith, the Director of Aviation at CCIA.

If you plan on flying out of CCIA soon, remember that masks are still required inside the terminal and on aircraft, as per a federal order. Travelers who haven’t flown in a while are encouraged to brush up on TSA rules before traveling.