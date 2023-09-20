Watch Now
Burglar breaks into Corpus Christi parochial school, leaving an apology note

Photo provided by Althea Castro Del La Mata
Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School was burglarized between Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:15 a.m.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Sep 20, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A repentant burglar left behind an apology after breaking into a local parochial school.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department, Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School was burglarized between Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:15 a.m.

There wasn't much taken from the school, though a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi said it appeared that a Chromebook computer and a rosary were the only items missing.

The burglar appears to have had a troubled conscience after committing the crime as a note was found at the scene that said, "Sorry, times are hard."

No arrest has been made at this time.

