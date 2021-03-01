Tickets on sale today for Buc Days 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tickets will go on sale today at 10 a.m. for 2021 Buccaneer Days.

The annual event is back with new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. The 10-day event will take place from April 29 - May 9, 2021.

The Buccaneer Commission has announced its 2021 list of events with some fan favorites and new events coming too.

Here's a list of this year's events and what to expect.

April 29 - May 9, 2021: Stripes Carnival

Stripes Carnival April 30 & May 1, 2021, 7 p.m.: PBR Velocity Tour Buc Days Chute Out

PBR Velocity Tour Buc Days Chute Out May 1 – May 2, 2021, 1 p.m.: Wings Over South Texas

Wings Over South Texas May 2, 2021: NavyArmy Night Parade & Parade Pachanga

NavyArmy Night Parade & Parade Pachanga May 6 - May 9, 2021: Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite

Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite May 6, 7 p.m.: College Night presented by Valero

College Night presented by Valero May 7, 7 p.m.: Dia del Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco

Dia del Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco May 8, 7 p.m.: Port of Corpus Christi Night

Port of Corpus Christi Night May 8, 2021: Robotics Rodeo presented by CITGO

Robotics Rodeo presented by CITGO May 9, 3 p.m.: Military & First Responder Night

Some events, such as the BBQ on the Bay and the Buc Days Junior Parade are postponed and will resume in 2022. Concerts will return in 2022 as well.

For the event's full COVID-19 safety plan, click HERE.

