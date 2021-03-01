Tickets on sale today for Buc Days 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tickets will go on sale today at 10 a.m. for 2021 Buccaneer Days.
The annual event is back with new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. The 10-day event will take place from April 29 - May 9, 2021.
The Buccaneer Commission has announced its 2021 list of events with some fan favorites and new events coming too.
Here's a list of this year's events and what to expect.
- April 29 - May 9, 2021: Stripes Carnival
- April 30 & May 1, 2021, 7 p.m.: PBR Velocity Tour Buc Days Chute Out
- May 1 – May 2, 2021, 1 p.m.: Wings Over South Texas
- May 2, 2021: NavyArmy Night Parade & Parade Pachanga
- May 6 - May 9, 2021: Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite
- May 6, 7 p.m.: College Night presented by Valero
- May 7, 7 p.m.: Dia del Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco
- May 8, 7 p.m.: Port of Corpus Christi Night
- May 8, 2021: Robotics Rodeo presented by CITGO
- May 9, 3 p.m.: Military & First Responder Night
Some events, such as the BBQ on the Bay and the Buc Days Junior Parade are postponed and will resume in 2022. Concerts will return in 2022 as well.
For the event's full COVID-19 safety plan, click HERE.