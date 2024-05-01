Buc Days 2024 Traffic Advisory: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions, and Traffic Impacts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi is getting ready for one of the region's biggest events — the annual Buc Days Carnival and Rodeo.

The annual Buc Days Carnival and Rodeo will be held from May 2 to May 12 and is expected to draw large crowds.

"Road closures and parking restrictions will begin before the Buc Days Carnival on Saturday, April 27, along streets near the American Bank Center. These closures will remain in place until Tuesday, May 14. Parking restrictions will end on Sunday, May 12 at midnight," said city officials.

There will be additional road closures and parking restrictions on Saturday, May 2, for the Rally Night Parade and Saturday, May 11, for the Children’s Parade and a 5k run.

The Rally Night Parade starts at Buc Stadium on May 4 at 7 p.m. and continues along Leopard Street to Shoreline Boulevard via Schatzell Street.

The Children’s Parade begins on May 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Waters Edge Park and ends at Palo Alto Street. Parking and traffic restrictions for each parade will be lifted upon the conclusion of each event.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Tuesday, May 14, 2024

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, to Tuesday, May 14. Access to the barge dock will be available on weekdays until 4:00 p.m.

Shoreline Boulevard, from Palo Alto Street to Dead End (including Barge Dock)

Resaca Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Chaparral Street

Water Street, from Resaca Street to Fitzgerald Street

Fitzgerald Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Water Street

Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street, and Mesquite Street to N Broadway Street

Palo Alto Street, from Water Street to Chaparral Street (NO PARKING, north side only)

Palo Alto Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street (NO PARKING, south side only)

Power Street, from Water Street to Chaparral Street (NO PARKING, north side only)

Shoreline Boulevard, Power Street to Palo Alto Street (NO PARKING, north side only)

Saturday, May 4, 2024

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic at 4:00 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade:

Pierpoint Street, between Leopard Street and Rose Street

Rose Street, between Leopard Street and Pierpoint Street

Up River Road, between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Palm Drive

Palm Drive, between Comanche Street and Leopard Street

Buddy Lawrence Drive, between Antelope Street and Leopard Street

Waco Street, between Antelope Street and Mestina Street

Mestina Street, between Waco Street and Staples Street

Shoreline Boulevard (south side), between Taylor Street and Coopers Alley

The parade route and following streets, used as emergency lanes, will be closed to vehicular traffic at 7:15 p.m. Standing, parking, and sitting is prohibited along these streets and Leopard Street bridge through the conclusion of the parade:



North Port Avenue, between Lipan Street and Antelope Street

Staples Street, between Lipan Street and Antelope Street

North Tancahua Street, between Lipan Street and Antelope Street

North Carancahua Street, between Lipan Street and Antelope Street

Water Street, between Peoples Street and Lawrence Street

Saturday, May 11, 2024

The parade route along North Shoreline, between Palo Alto and Coopers Alley, will be closed to vehicular traffic. South Shoreline Boulevard will be reduced to one lane from Power Street to Coopers Alley. During the parade, motorists will have access to businesses along South Shoreline Boulevard.

Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs.

For more information on Buc Days and to view a complete schedule of events, please visit www.bucdays.com.