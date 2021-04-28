CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days 2021 is back.

During Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting, City Manager Peter Zanoni said he's excited for a bit of normalcy during the pandemic that the two weeks long event will provide.

It all kicks off Thursday, April 29 with the Dunking of the Mayor at 5 PM.

Corpus Christi Paulette Guajardo will take her first plunge into the marina as she walks the plank from a pirate ship and that signals the start of the carnival.

Wristbands are already on sale.

There will be vaccination sites outside the entrance to the carnival, If you receive a shot, you will get free admission.

COVID-19 protocols will be place.

And this year, The Wings Over South Texas Air Show is apart of Buc Days.

The Blue Angels will fly over the bayfront May 1-2.

The air show will start at 1 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

Also this weekend, the Pro Rodeo is back.

Professional bull riders will compete at the American Bank Center.

Rodeo Corpus Christi officially gets underway May 6.

The Navy Army Night Parade will be different this year. Instead of having a parade route that goes down Leopard Street, it will be held indoors at the American Bank Center and will be televised on KRIS 6.

Buc Days wraps up on May 9.

Buc Days is a Corpus Christi tradition dating back to 1938.

For more details, visit bucdays.com.