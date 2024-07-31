Brooks County K-9 Officer Echo finally goes home with handler

Echo, a K-9 officer from Brooks County went viral on social media sites after being left outside in a kennel during heavy rain, will finally be heading home.

According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, the county will hand over Echo over to his former handler, John Gomez, on Wednesday afternoon after completing the proper paperwork.

John Gomez worked with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Department until last week when he resigned. He returned his sheriff-issued equipment, including Echo, a 10-year-old German Shepard who has been with Gomez since he was first brought to the department from Poland.

Echo was then left in a kennel outside, where he remained during the rainy weekend. Gomez went to social media with videos showing Echo’s conditions.

The first video showed Echo in an outdoor kennel with rain water up to his paws at the county’s detention center. The second video shows Echo at a ranch outside of Falfurrias City Limits in a kennel.

Many concerned residents also shared the videos on social media asking for help for the dog.

Despite Echo's initial accommodations, he is now back with his handler. Gomez and County Judge Eric Gomez signed paperwork on Wednesday afternoon releasing Echo to Gomez’s custody.

“I’m excited - you know. He’s going home. I have everyone calling and texting me already. It’s just been different for the past six, seven days,” Gomez said.

County Judge Ramos said Echo was taken to a local vet who gave Echo a clean bill of health.