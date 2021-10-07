Breast Cancer Awareness Month: A story of faith

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Missie Trejo was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. It quickly spread from stage three to stage four, which was something scary for her and her family. She says that early detection is key in a diagnosis.

"Basically they told me had I waited a couple more months, the size of my tumor would have regressed and it would have been too late," said Trejo.

She said that she procrastinated getting her check-up, and when the cancer began to spread, she relied on her faith to get her through the diagnosis.

"That's totally different, because there is a 20 percent chance of survival rate, I have five years," she said. "If I make it past the five years, that's good. If it comes back within this time frame, which happens on a stage four, that was the most fearful thing about it."

Faith in God and her family helped her through the difficult time. She is now in remission, but has not let her guard down.

"I think when you have faith in God and you truly have that relationship, you can't have that fear; fear and worry is opposite of faith," she said.

Jeannie Anthony, director of marketing at Radiology Associates, said that this weekend they will provide mammograms with the help of First Friday and South Texas Family Planning at their Six Points location on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will also provide them again on October 23.

"There is no reason to be scared, the exams are virtually pain free. Technology is amazing and the key to saving lives is early detection," she said.

