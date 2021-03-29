Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Lexus Nichole Gray.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

She was abducted last Wednesday by Justin Shaun Gray, who is her non-custodial father and a registered sex offender with an active warrant for his arrest over a parole violation, according to the Rains County Sheriff's Office.

Identifiable features:



white

female

5’6’

160 lbs.

blond hair

hazel eyes

nose ring

Police are looking for 40-year-old Justin Shaun Gray in connection with her abduction.

Identifiable features:



white

male

6’1”

black hair

hazel eyes

scar on chin and left arm

tattoos on adbomen, chest, left arm, left hand, left wrist, left forearm, under right arm

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Rains County Sheriff’s office at 903-473-3181.



