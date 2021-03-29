Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

items.[0].image.alt
Rains County Sheriff's Office
amberalert.png
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 13:21:34-04

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Lexus Nichole Gray.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

She was abducted last Wednesday by Justin Shaun Gray, who is her non-custodial father and a registered sex offender with an active warrant for his arrest over a parole violation, according to the Rains County Sheriff's Office.

Identifiable features:

  • white
  • female
  • 5’6’
  • 160 lbs.
  • blond hair
  • hazel eyes
  • nose ring

Police are looking for 40-year-old Justin Shaun Gray in connection with her abduction.

Identifiable features:

  • white
  • male
  • 6’1”
  • black hair
  • hazel eyes
  • scar on chin and left arm
  • tattoos on adbomen, chest, left arm, left hand, left wrist, left forearm, under right arm

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Rains County Sheriff’s office at 903-473-3181.


    




    
    
    
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    

  

  


 





  

  
    

        
    
    

        

  Safely Back to School
  



    



    
      

          
          
              
State of Education