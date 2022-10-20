Bras bring awareness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa, raising awareness in the community is a top priority.

The lobby at CHRISTUS Spohn Health was filled with families ready to throw in their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and BRA Day... while competing in a bra decorating contest.

Dr. Hinojosa works with breast cancer survivors, and breast cancer patients who have undergone surgery. Her job: to walk people through their options.

Today, her office held a bra decorating contest in honor of "BRA" Day - which stands for "Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day." People from all over the Coastal Bend gathered to create and decorate colorful bras and show their support.

"It's a great way to get the community involved, we have different vendors and businesses involved with breast cancer, breast cancer research," Dr. Hinojosa said. "And then of course we're raising awareness about breast reconstruction for women who have had mastectomies or lumpectomies, and are going through the reconstructive process."

The reconstructive process after undergoing breast cancer surgery is not considered cosmetic, and Dr. Hinojosa says most options are covered by insurance.

Iranda Chavez participated in the contest for the first time this year, in honor of a family member who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She modeled her bra after the artistic works of Frida Kahlo: accented with large roses and flowers, with large, red-tasseled earrings.

"Red is for boldness," Chavez said. "[It's] just to always remember that, you know, women are strong."

This is the second year Dr. Hinojosa has held this contest and event, and she plans to continue the practice for years to come.