Brandon Portillo found guilty in the death of CCPD officer Alan McCollum

Brandon Portillo was found guilty on Friday in the death of Corpus Christi Police Department officer Alan McCollum.

Deliberation took fewer than two hours, in which Portillo was found guilty on all charges: intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer, and two counts of intoxication assault.

CCPD officer Kiyomi Muniz and former officer Michael Love sat with McCollum's family as the verdict was read.

Portillo faces 15-99 years in prison or life.

Punishment witnesses will continue testifying on Monday.

Day 5 of testimony in the case began with crime scene investigator Katherine Piña, who testified to the evidence collected at the scene of the crash.

As Nueces County First Asst. District Attorney Angelica Hernandez questioned Piña, she held up the belt McCollum wore that night which held his handcuffs, his hand radio, his weapon and his Taser.

The jury felt the weight of the belt, which McCollum was wearing when the impact of the crash pushed him over the edge of the State Hwy. 358 overpass above Carroll Lane.

They also heard from an officer who accompanied McCollum and Love — an officer injured in the crash — to the hospital Jan. 31, 2020.

The trial began April 15.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.