Boys & Girls Club celebration features costume contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids in colorful costumes competed in a contest Thursday evening at the Boys & Girls Club on 3902 Greenwood Drive.

It was part of their annual "Lights on Afterschool" free event. Children attending the event competed in a costume contest for various prizes and candy, and also enjoyed a football competition and several games.

Kim Barrientos, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, spoke about the benefits of the organization in the community.

"We're an after-school program and we have summer camp, and we focus on three pillars, which is academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship," Barrientos said. "And so they have a lot of fun learning those programs in a safe environment after school where they are supervised and they have mentors that work with them."

12 community partners participated in the event, showing their support for the organization and kids in the region.