Boys and Girls Club of Kingsville opens registration for KISD's four day school week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As quick as summer began, it's already coming to an end for one district.

Kingsville ISD (KISD) will begin their 4.5 Day Innovative Calendar on July 31, where students will only go to school four days a week with 17-18 Fridays being optional enrichment days.

On days where students don't go to school, many community partners have stepped up to help make after school and all day care accessible for everyone.

"On those Friday mornings, they're not just going to come to tutoring or enrichment. We're going to have classes like yoga classes, chess, E-sports, even college visits," KISD Superintendent Dr. Cissy Perez said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Kingsville (BGCK) is one option for students. The BGCK registrationapplication is already open and closes Aug. 2. Parents will have to create an account to get started.

It's expecting over 200 kids to register for its program this upcoming school year. To prepare, the staff have built a new classroom and are building new restrooms to hold the amount of students. The program costs $50 a month, but organizations like communities in schools will offer scholarships to help with half of that cost for about fifty students. KISD Education Foundation will also provide financial help for parents.

"We're leaving a few more spots open, making sure the kids who truly need it come forward and take advantage of this opportunity," Chief Executive Officer of the BGCK John Perez said.

The goal of the club is for their students to succeed academically. It does this in several ways and have already noticed growth in certain areas like math and reading scores.

"What we do is offer three components everyday. Education, life skills and healthy lifestyles/physical activity," Perez said.

Mason Silva has grown up at the BGCK and has seen firsthand what the club has to offer for his classmates.

"It mixes learning and fun and they add a bit of activities to it," Silva said. "I would say that's what this entire place is, not just the tech room. I think this place is a great place if you're a parent who has to go to work and has a kid and don't want them sitting at home all the time."

KISD will provide free transportation to students from the schools to the club. The district reached out to many community partners that offer services to students after school and on Fridays.

Kings Way Church and the Kingsville Boxing Club will be offering their doors for free as other options.

