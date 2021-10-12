Boys and Girls Club fundraiser to feature Dallas Cowboys' legend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You now have a chance to meet a Dallas Cowboys legend and make a difference for children in the Coastal Bend.

The Boys and Girls Club is holding its annual "Allstar Ball" next week and this year's featured speaker is Michael Irvin.

"Our staff are very caring people that want to work with these kids and also develop a deep relationship with these kids where they come and talk to them and a lot of times are able to steer them in the right direction", said Kim Barrientos, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.

The Allstar Ball is being held November 19 at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

You can find more information at AllStarBall - BGC of the Coastal Bend (bgccb.org)