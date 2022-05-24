Boy who ordered cheeseburgers on DoorDash delivers Happy Meals to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Barrett Golden, the 2-year-old boy who ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's through DoorDash, stopped by a local school to hand out Happy Meals.

On Monday, with the help of the fast food giant - Barrett delivered Happy Meals to the students over at River Hills Christian Academy in Calallen.

Barrett's sister, Grayson happens to go there.

"It made me laugh, but before I came home, Ms. Gunn, Ms. Gunn said 'You can't have a snack, you can eat those 31 cheeseburgers that, that mommy made' - when it was actually Barrett," Grayson said.

As for the 31 cheeseburgers last week, Kelsey, Barrett's mother, tells us they were able to give most of those burgers to people in need.

As for Monday - we're told there were no leftovers.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.