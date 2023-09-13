Boy Scout Troop 162 hosting rummage sale at St. Patrick's Church

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Boy Scouts Troop 162 is hosting a rummage sale to raise funds for camp.

The troop will be selling a lot of household goods, a few automotive goods, and some recreational items.

"So we'll have some furniture and plates. I know we have some fishing gear and equipment, so there are a lot of different varieties. It's almost like an oversized garage sale," said Joe Camp.

This fundraiser will help the troops get to camp and be able to pay for some of the equipment that they need.

"We need backpacking, gear, new tents, supplies, all the stuff that we need to survive out in the wilderness," said Camp.

The rummage sale will be held at St.Patrick's Church in the Parish Hall on Saturday, September 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"We will have more fundraisers like car washes, and we'll be collecting money at restaurants and have other ways that you can just donate to Troop 162," added Camp.

The troop says they are active year-round and meet every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"We try and do a campout about once a month. So, right now, we have about 16 active scouts, and we do participate a lot in the community. In fact, today it's a busy day. We're going to be over at Bishop Garriga leading the flags for the John Paul High School Homecoming parade. So, we are asked from time to time throughout the community to perform certain events or be at certain events," said Camp.