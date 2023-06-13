Border Patrol agents seize over $3.7 million in narcotics at Falfurrias, Sarita Checkpoints

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol seized over 53 kilograms of cocaine during two smuggling events over the weekend.

Border Patrol Agents at Rio Grande Valley Sector and the Falfurrias and Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoints said they utilized both X-ray technology and a K-9 to detect the packages of cocaine on June 10 and June 11.

“Great coordination and use of our assets,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “These narcotic smuggling cases highlight the threat of Drug Trafficking Organizations impacting our region every day. I commend the relentless work performed by our RGV Border Patrol agents working hard to keep our border and communities safe.”

According to the United States Border Patrol, the narcotics weighed 117 pounds with a street value of over $3.7 million.

"The smugglers involved in the cases were placed under arrest and are facing drug trafficking charges," Chavez added.

