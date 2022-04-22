Bomb threat evacuates students, staff from H.M. King High School

Kingsville Independent School District Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez said students and staff were evacuated from H.M. King High School after the district received an anonymous threat Friday afternoon.

Reynolds-Perez said an anonymous call was made to the school at around 12:30 p.m., alerting them of a possible threat.

She said law enforcement was called and the students and staff were evacuated from the school to the baseball field, per their emergency plan.

Reynolds-Perez said the threat was reportedly made to a room number "that does not exist," so as a precaution, law enforcement officials are searching every room in the school.

At about 1:45 p.m., the students were moved inside the the schools gym.

Reynolds-Perez added Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid provided water for the students while they were outside, and the campus Community in Schools food pantry provided snacks for students.

