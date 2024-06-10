Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Corpus Christi

For the second weekend in a row, a teen has drowned at Lake Corpus Christi.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says that a 19-year-old Robstown man has drowned after going into the water Sunday Afternoon.

Christopher Ruiz was recovered just before 8:00 P.M. near Sunrise Beach at Lake Corpus Christi State Park.

Sheriff Rivera says the young man was on a pontoon boat with an unknown number of people when he somehow went into the water around 2:30 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

Texas Parks and Wildlife, The Texas Department of Public Safety, San Patricio County Precinct 6 Constable's Dive Team, and the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the search.

San Patricio Sheriff's Department

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.