Body of missing swimmer found

KRIS file photo.
The search continued Tuesday for a swimmer who has been missing since Sunday night after swimming with his family near Padre Island.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears that the body of missing swimmer has been found.

This weekend, the search for a missing 18-year-old started after he was last seen in waters.

Family members tell us 18-year-old Andru Bass was swimming off Padre Island with his 16-year-old brother when he vanished Sunday night.

This happened in the area of Zahn Road, just north of Packery Channel.

Investigators said a body has been found but officials have yet to say whether it is the body of 18-year old Andru Bass.

This is a developing news story and we will have more info when it is available.

