Boardwalk Cafe remains open to all during Tropical Storm Harold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Tropical Storm Harold continues to rain down on the Coastal Bend, local businesses decide to remain open.

Boardwalk Cafe in Flour Bluff’s owner Julia Fennel said this rain is no match for her business.

Fennel said her family has been serving home cooked meals to the residents out here for nearly 17 years, no matter what the weather is.

On Tuesday she was even more determined to keep them open for her neighbors looking for shelter from the storm.

“All during Harvey we never lost power the entire time," Fenner said. "We had the place open here for people in the community. They came and had coffee. Some (even) brought their sleeping bags and camped out."

She told KRIS 6 News that because the cafe is located right next to naval air station, they share the same electric grid, so losing electricity isn't a concern. So she feels an even stronger obligation to stay open and share her blessing with the community.

Fenner encourages anyone who can safely make it to her cafe to stop by for a bite, cup of coffee or even just to keep dry.

RELATED STORIES:

The latest news on Tropical Storm Harold

Views from around the Coastal Bend during Tropical Storm Harold

Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Harold causes power outages across South Texas

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.