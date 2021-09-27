Blood clots in teenage COVID-19 patients in San Antonio not as prevalent locally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A report on the website of a San Antonio TV station says that doctors at a hospital there are seeing teenage COVID-19 patients also suffering from potentially deadly blood clots.

A hematologist-oncologist at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi says they're not seeing a similar trend.

“We’ve had some COVID patients (develop blood clots)," Dr. Catherine Boston said. "Like I said, I really haven’t, but I think some of my partners may have seen one or two. But we really haven’t seen very much at all.”

Despite the low number of cases, Dr. Boston says the hospital takes precautions.

They consult with national organizations to identify the teenage COVID-19 patients who are at the greatest risk of developing blood clots.

Doctors fit those patients with compression devices and take other measures like preemptive anti-clotting drugs.

“Some of those patients will get that even without a clot, because we know that they may be at higher risk,” Boston said.

While Driscoll doctors continue to take those precautions, Boston says it's a mystery why case numbers are up at that San Antonio hospital.

“I don’t know why they’re seeing more of that than we are,” she said.