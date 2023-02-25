Black History Multicultural Celebration at West Oso ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Community members came together Friday morning at the West Oso Jr. High School auditorium for the district’s annual Black History Month Multicultural Celebration. The event featured performances from students of all cultures.

Alicia Reed is a senior at West Oso High School. She’s been participating in this celebration since she was in kindergarten and said the West Oso community is unique and feels blessed to grow up in such a welcoming environment.

“I grew up in West Oso and no one has ever told me to be quiet about who I am,” Reed said. “I’m very blessed to have that because not everybody does.”

All of Friday’s performances are available to stream on YouTube. Click here to watch.

