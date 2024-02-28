Black History Month: Veteran brothers share secret to success

Throughout the month of February the United States has been celebrating the progress and achievements of Black communities.

Two veteran brothers share their story and secret to success.

Louis and Robert Harper are brothers. At a young age, they helped their family and worked in a tobacco field. They were paid about $20 a day for the labor. However, they said the experience gave them priceless skills they'd end up using for the rest of their lives.

"Working the tobacco harvest and listening to my brothers and my father that led me through and taught me how to be responsible," Robert said.

The brother's work ethic took them far in their careers. Both of them joined the military in the 70s. Louis joined the Army and Kingsville National Guard in 1979, retiring as an E-5 sergeant.

"I was very young when I got in but I was already disciplined by my mom and my grandmother with how they raised us. And I had a great military career," he said. "I worked with missiles, taught people how to fire missiles, how to take a missiles apart and how to rebuild a missile and I traveled and did that and had a great experience."

Robert was also a leader. He guided soldiers through basic training.



"Some of them went into combat. Some of them went overseas and trained other soldiers and they all were responsible for other people's life," he said. "It became a life that you had to adjust to because the responsibility of your country was at hand."

The Harpers had successful lives outside the military as well. Robert was a chaplain. Louis worked in the medical field. They credit their achievements to those that came before them.

"Those are some of the bloodlines that taught me that one day you'll do something great and be proud and understand that if you can go from the tobacco harvest all the way to the White House, you're going somewhere," Robert added.

The brothers openly share their story with the hope of inspiring people to think big and pursue their dreams.

"If I can do it and I can make it, you can also. All you have to do is think positive," Louis said.

Positive thinking is what Dominique McGill is all about. Aside from being a part of the Air Force Reserves, she also works at the nursing home Robert lives in. McGill is the Activity Director of Caraday of Corpus Christi.

"It means I'm in charge of making everyone smile. I try to keep them involved, mentally physically, spiritually, all that," she said with a smile.

McGill plans different activities for residents at the facility.

For Black History Month, she invited residents to hear songs from her heritage. Community leaders were also invited to speak and several Black veterans including the Harper brothers were recognized with an award.



"This is pretty good to be acknowledged and accepted in the Caraday family. And this is what these programs are for, to help lead someone to a better life in the nursing home," Robert said.

The positive effects ripples to the resident and even reaches the staff.

"Because of them, because they proved that they are able to do those things, it paved the way for us as upcoming leaders," McGill said.

She told KRIS 6 News she is expected to graduate in May with a Bachelors Degree in Healthcare and Administration.

Her plan is to continue living a life helping others. She wants to keep working in a nursing home setting and she also wants to do healthcare in the military.