Black Cat Books uses their black cat magic to raise funds for National Sea Turtle Week

Photo provided by Black Cat Books Insta
The mascot of Black Cat Books, Jinx
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 26, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sea turtles and black cats have absolutely nothing in common. But one little black cat named Jinx is willing to lend a paw to help his turtle friends.

Jinx is the mascot of Black Cat Books, an independent book store partnering with the Texas Sealife Center for "Jinx's Turtle Drive."

They are holding the drive to collect supplies in honor of National Sea Turtle Week.

Black Cat Books included a list of the supplies they are accepting on their Instagram page:

  • Bleach
  • bird seed
  • paper towels
  • large Ziploc bags
  • cleaning products
  • sponges
  • laundry detergent

Black Cat Books also said on their Instagram page they're accepting, "monetary donations from the kindness of your heart!"
There will be several local vendors at the drive, as well.

The drive takes place at 1318 S. Staples St. on Saturday, June 10 from 3:30-7 p.m.

