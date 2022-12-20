BJ's Famous Uniforms closing its doors after nearly 40 years.

A beloved West Side business is closing its doors after nearly four decades.

BJ's Famous Uniforms, located at the Saxet Shopping Center on Leopard St. near Villa Dr., is known for selling all types of uniforms for Coastal Bend area police, firefighters and nurses, as well as residents in the Valley and West Texas.

Billy Jack Noles, the owner of the establishment, explained that he had wanted to close the last few years, but kept business open for his employees.

"I've had employees that we've had for years and years and years," Noles said. "When they came to me, their babies were tiny, and now, they're older and have children."

But at 81 years old and with inflation rising prices on almost everything, Noles said he felt now was the best time to close this chapter in his life.

"I think it's sad that a place like this is not going to exist anymore," Noles said. "This is kind of an icon. 38 years is a long time to be doing something like this. My wife and I are very sad about it."

BJ's Famous Uniforms is expected to close its doors by the end of January, but Noles said they're hoping to extend that to February.

They hope people will stop by one last time to get what they need.

Saxet Shopping Center has also been sold. At this time, there's no word on what comes next for it.