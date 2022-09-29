Bishop police seize 53 pounds of heroin during traffic stop on US Highway 77

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bishop Police Department Supervisory Officer assigned to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office Criminal Interdiction Unit (NCDA-CIU) conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a seizure of 53 pounds of heroin.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, an NCDA-CIU officer was working traffic enforcement on U.S. Highway 77 when he initiated a traffic stop in the area of County Road 18 in Bishop, Texas.

"During the course of the traffic stop, officers identified several inconsistent and potentially deceptive statements made by the occupants in the vehicle, which led to further investigation," said officials.

Officers on the scene requested and obtained consent to search the vehicle and located a compartment.

"A Bishop Police Department K-9 Unit was deployed on scene and gave a positive indication to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle," said officials.

After NCDA-CIU officers searched the compartment, they located several bundles of narcotics concealed inside.

"A total of 14 bundles with a combined weight of approximately 24 kilograms (53 pounds) were recovered from the vehicle. The bundles all contained suspected heroin," said officials.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident and later transported to jail on several felony charges.

According to investigators, this is an ongoing criminal investigation, and additional arrests / criminal charges may be made.

Several Nueces County District Attorney's Office Criminal Interdiction Unit (NCDA-CIU) participating agencies assisted in this case, to include: Nueces Constables Office Precinct 3,Nueces County Constable Precinct #5, Robstown Police Department, and Nueces County District Attorneys Office.