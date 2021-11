BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is encouraging everyone to give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood.

The police station is partnering with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to host a blood drive at the main station in Bishop on Friday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. You can sign up for a spot HERE.

Bishop PD main station is located at 119 E. 4th St, Bishop, TX.