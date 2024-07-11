Bishop local hopes 2nd annual Down South Rage is a rager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Growing up in Bishop, Nick Garza said as a kid, there was not much to do.

“I was one of the little kids back in the day with just wrecking habit. I wanted to do something that keeps the kids and the people from doing something dumb that day and come out and have some fun,” Garza said.

This is the second year that Garza will be hosting Down South Rage. It’s an event filled with music, food, and clothing vendors, moon jumps for kids, and a raging main attraction.

“You’ll have some gloves, glasses, and a helmet. I’m going to have a car here, a bunch of TVs, washers, and dryers to destroy,” Garza said.

The idea came to Garza while working with his lawn company.

“I was pretty much cutting people's properties, trees, yards, all that. So when they have stuff outside their home like TVs, washers or dryers, I’m like, ‘hey, can I pick it up and take it home?’” Garza said.

When putting together the event, he had a goal in mind: To keep Bishop busy, all with a community-first mindset.

“That’s pretty much what I’m doing it for, just to bring people to Bishop and have a good time and do something reckless in a safe environment,” Garza said.

Even those in neighboring towns said they can see the vision too.

Cathleen Studer with The Hot Dog Cart Kingsville plans to attend the event as a vendor, but after hearing what the plan is, she said she might have to join in on the fun.

“$15 dollars for five minutes in beating the daylights out of something? That sounds so cool. I think everyone should come give this guy a shot. He’s from here and wants to make his town a place to be at least once a year and help it grow,” Studer said.

Down South Rage will take place Saturday, July 13, from 4 to 9 p.m. at 400 Texas St, Bishop, TX. Participation costs $15, and the money raised will go towards making the event bigger and better next year in hopes of continuing to bring together the community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.