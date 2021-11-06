Bishop HS student facing two felony charges after bringing pellet guns to school

BISHOP, Texas — Bringing a couple of pellet guns to school has landed a Bishop High School student in some very serious trouble.

Friday morning officers from Bishop PD and Nueces County Precinct 3 went to the high school because of a report that a student had a gun.

The student was found and a search turned up a gun in his waistband and another in his backpack. Both of the weapons were later determined to be pellet guns, but even though they were pellet guns and not real guns, the student was taken into custody and is now facing two felony charges.

Police found nobody else was involved in the incident.