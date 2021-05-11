Watch
Bien Mérité hiring event today

French bakery in Corpus Christi looking for new hires
Christine Sevdas
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 09:25:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to put your baking skills to the test, a new job opportunity is opening up at a local bakery.

Bien Mérité Bakery is a French bakery located at 1332 S. Staples St. They are holding a hiring event today at 3 p.m., and are looking for baristas, cooks, food runners, bakers and dishwashers.

Bien Mérité aims to use the finest and most fresh ingredients in their food and beverages. They offer a croissant bar, coffee, matcha, breakfast and lunch, various pastries and cakes.

According to an Instagram post from yesterday, experience is preferred but not required. If you plan on attending, they ask you bring your resume.

