Beeville ISD's Moreno Junior High has been placed on lockdown.

School officials said in a Facebook post that students and staff are safe and that there is currently no visible threat.

However, a report was made of someone having a weapon on campus.

Law enforcement currently is at the school.

The post also states that staff is unable to answer the phone because of the lockdown.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will update as soon as we have new information.