The community of Beeville gathered Thursday to pay their final respects to Donald "Donnie" Morris, the man known as the founding father of Beeville's Volunteer Fire Department.

Beeville says goodbye to longtime fire chief who served for over 70 years

Morris, who passed away Sunday, had served as fire chief for more than 70 years.

Adam Beam A portrait of Donald "Donnie" C. Morris alongside the portraits of fellow Beeville Fire Chiefs past and present.

Funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church in Beeville, where community members honored Morris's decades of service.

Following the church service, a procession that included fire trucks with sirens sounding escorted the hearse past the fire station where Morris had dedicated much of his life before continuing to the cemetery for burial.

Local firefighters stood at attention and saluted as the procession passed, paying tribute to their longtime leader.

