Beeville Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

KRIS file photo.
Beeville Police Department is currently investigation an officer involved shooting at the OYO Hotel.<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 06, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Beeville.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the OYO Hotel located at 3609 North Saint Marys Street.

Beeville Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Bee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones says the investigation is still active and details are limited at this time.

A KRIS 6 News crew is heading out to Beeville right now and will bring you new updates as they become available.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

